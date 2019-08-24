Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $1.57 Million as Share Value Declined; As W P Carey Com (WPC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Lifted Stake

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 37,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 176,843 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 139,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 684,413 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel owns 26,425 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 5,400 are held by First Washington. Cypress Capital Llc (Wy) owns 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2,135 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has 13,523 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 45,557 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.53% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co reported 258,311 shares. Pnc owns 0.83% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19.45M shares. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp has invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 48,650 were accumulated by Oldfield Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 0.2% or 24,600 shares. State Street Corp owns 297.47 million shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,675 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,886 shares to 46,416 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,203 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares to 31,278 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,815 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has 6,250 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 1,038 were accumulated by Camarda Fin Advisors. Gruss holds 4.08% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 49,777 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Shell Asset Management Communication invested 0.15% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 3,994 were accumulated by Td Asset. Prudential Inc stated it has 12,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Johnson Group has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cls Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Fairfield Bush And Commerce invested in 6,800 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Regions Financial Corp has 5,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio.