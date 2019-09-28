Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder One Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $487,312

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 20,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 52,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 73,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.56% or 12.37 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 3,631 shares. 11,188 are held by Lipe & Dalton. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 8,537 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc owns 9.57 million shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lowe Brockenbrough holds 2.76% or 151,210 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 2,677 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 1.53 million shares. 60,451 are held by State Bank Hapoalim Bm. Punch & Assocs invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Com has invested 5.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Toth Advisory Corporation reported 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has 3.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 631,664 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,406 shares to 256,206 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 76,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 3,644 shares to 116,193 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,753 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regentatlantic Capital Lc has 492,673 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% or 153,089 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0.67% stake. Halsey Incorporated Ct owns 25,494 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 44,657 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 21.23 million shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.23% or 2,050 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 0.84% or 56,450 shares. Btr Capital Inc holds 1.59% or 196,786 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas reported 3.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cardinal Capital Management Inc has 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Monarch Cap Management Inc stated it has 118,048 shares.