Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Cut Its Position by $360,150 as Stock Price Declined; Ward Ferry Management LTD Raised Yy (YY) Holding by $16.13 Million

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 8,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 37,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47 million shares traded or 21.41% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY Q2 2019 Results: Smashed It! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADTRAN (ADTN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trinseo (TSE) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q2, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares to 104,615 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0.32% or 825,315 shares in its portfolio. 13,146 are owned by Benin Management. Pictet North America has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,242 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt accumulated 51,346 shares. Beacon Fin Group invested in 139,654 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Meeder Asset has invested 1.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jones Financial Lllp reported 328,191 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 106,995 shares. Rench Wealth holds 1.99% or 71,502 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Invsts holds 25,409 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, At Retail Bank has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,030 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp holds 35,250 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.40M shares. 24,088 are held by Inv Counsel. Pacific Global Management accumulated 59,736 shares or 0.56% of the stock.