Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Lowered Its Stake; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Share Price Declined While Towle & Co Raised Holding by $477,958

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 10.04M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.40M market cap company. The stock increased 7.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 540,634 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American National Bank & Trust holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 177,443 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,159 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 146,851 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 0.43% or 14.67M shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 82,709 shares. North Star Asset accumulated 202,589 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.02 million shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Strategic Glob Advisors Llc invested 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spinnaker has 0.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 73,058 shares. 110,380 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund. Abner Herrman And Brock has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 7,178 are owned by Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 2.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.68 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

