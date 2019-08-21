Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Position; Take (TTWO) Position Has Lifted by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 4.37M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 65,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 61,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 440,949 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 1.38M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has 307,854 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 80,805 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Pcl has 0.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 34.78M shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% or 8,155 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 298,515 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Fulton Bank Na stated it has 71,756 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Boston Rech & reported 20,172 shares. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 0.18% or 787,445 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Company stated it has 57,875 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 410,513 shares stake. Forbes J M And Commerce Limited Liability Partnership reported 321,432 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 13,421 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 84,329 shares. Tobam has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 11,770 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated owns 2,728 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Com holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oak Ridge Lc reported 28,794 shares. Alps accumulated 4,484 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.09% or 145,600 shares in its portfolio. 19,726 are held by Texas Yale Capital Corp. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,144 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,412 shares to 96,416 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 55,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,495 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).