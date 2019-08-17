Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Has Cut Its Holding; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Holding by $4.70 Million

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co analyzed 41,012 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 976,004 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.45 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3,482 shares to 20,238 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 184,500 shares. Moreover, Jolley Asset Ltd Llc has 3.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sanders Ltd Liability Corp reported 18.14 million shares stake. Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 18,242 shares. Tcw holds 0.06% or 158,611 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 82,604 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited reported 554,240 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division accumulated 0.53% or 92,333 shares. North Carolina-based Holderness Invests Comm has invested 1.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 138,564 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 2.32 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Long Island Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 408,119 shares. Grp Inc accumulated 1.77% or 10.99M shares. Mathes Co invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Of Virginia Va has invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.