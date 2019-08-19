Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Increased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $350,480; Market Value Declined

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 4.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 12.76 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 4.24M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,089 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $125.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 195,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

