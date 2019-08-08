Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Raised Its Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Boosted Its Stake by $436,020

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 10.28M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 22.01 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares to 235,865 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,834 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 92,333 shares. Wafra Inc stated it has 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Financial Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). At Bancorporation owns 20,030 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 356,639 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 17,945 shares. 44,653 were accumulated by Asset Group Incorporated. Boston Advsrs Limited holds 110,682 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor owns 3.26M shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pittenger Anderson owns 91,160 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 415,534 shares. Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com reported 0% stake. Quantum Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 19,838 shares.