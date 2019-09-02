Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Lifted Stake by $1.01 Million; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Stake as Share Value Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 35,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 788,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53 million, down from 823,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 57,651 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22,213 shares. Kistler owns 44,593 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 93,667 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs reported 19,863 shares. 207,871 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com. Atalanta Sosnoff has 877,750 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.33M shares. Shine Advisory Services, Colorado-based fund reported 5,185 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,210 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,368 shares. The Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Colrain Ltd Llc holds 3.98% or 79,886 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Community Tru Investment has invested 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Advisors Llc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 74,596 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,445 shares to 71,510 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 44,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,278 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.27M for 8.68 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

