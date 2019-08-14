Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Raised Its Holding by $901,488; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $750,910

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 160,677 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69 million, down from 166,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 2.67 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares to 16,496 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 3,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,944 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Citizens And Northern Corporation reported 53,228 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Argyle Management holds 2.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 152,796 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.21 million shares. Gagnon Secs Limited, New York-based fund reported 16,870 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 1.84% or 226,756 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated invested 1.76% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Whitnell & stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 38,000 are owned by Cutler Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Tekla Mngmt reported 3.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hillsdale Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 45,304 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt owns 60,048 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Indiana-based First Fincl In has invested 1.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.