Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Private Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $745,794; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Private Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Position

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 17,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 435,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50 million, down from 453,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4,491 shares to 12,512 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 100,501 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp stated it has 50,190 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. 1,930 are owned by Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Incorporated. 766 are held by Lau Assoc Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Condor Capital has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vontobel Asset Incorporated invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shine Advisory Inc has 676 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 30.93 million shares. Somerset Grp Lc has invested 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.75% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,454 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Cap Invsts reported 4.13M shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Mngmt owns 3,340 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares to 2,199 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Gp Lc has 1.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Axa holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.45M shares. Moreover, Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has 1.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Martin And Commerce Incorporated Tn reported 47,439 shares. Pennsylvania Company holds 145,862 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Marietta Inv Limited Liability Com has 9,163 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 431,782 shares. Raymond James Advsr reported 3.80 million shares. Concorde Asset Lc reported 10,386 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com accumulated 34.78 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foyston Gordon And Payne stated it has 226,756 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.7% or 4.85 million shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 909,078 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York invested in 0.1% or 16,900 shares.