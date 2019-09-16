Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Raised Position by $2.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Cut by $488,620 Its Position

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 55,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.77M, up from 954,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 22.86 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% or 4,189 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hayek Kallen Mgmt accumulated 33,193 shares. Td Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 146 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 58,036 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 20,492 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Bessemer has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cornerstone Cap Incorporated reported 1.81% stake. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Limited has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 653 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 12,245 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 408,986 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Llc invested in 18,075 shares or 0.03% of the stock. House Llc holds 0.03% or 4,670 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman accumulated 301,089 shares. Everett Harris Communications Ca holds 0.08% or 71,354 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 40.17M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 13,860 shares. 10 holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 341,049 shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.67% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 113,405 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Evergreen Management Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Opus Cap Group Ltd Llc accumulated 21,483 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 49,406 shares. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cornerstone Cap has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,300 shares. Sandler Management has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru Co has invested 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dana Inv stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 56,880 shares to 262,026 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 228,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,665 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.