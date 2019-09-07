Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Cut Its Holding; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Market Value Rose, Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Position

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 2.28 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc analyzed 7,585 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 59,449 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 67,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

