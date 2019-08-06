Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $380,562; Mylan N V (MYL) Stake Has Boosted by First Light Asset Management Llc

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76 million shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 158,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 325,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, up from 167,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 8.66 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce West Virginia to host informational meeting for former Mylan employees; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 19/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022141 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.06% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $54.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 603,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 400,376 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 665,462 shares. 7,442 were reported by Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Klingenstein Fields stated it has 339,503 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Opus Mngmt accumulated 132,000 shares. First Bankshares holds 177,443 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 66,819 shares stake. Abner Herrman Brock Lc has 0.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Illinois-based Continental Ltd Company has invested 1.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wills Fin Group Inc holds 2.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 75,092 shares. Moon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,417 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Summit Financial Strategies invested in 5,843 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Incorporated Ne has invested 4.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company has 0.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12.41 million shares. Private Asset has invested 3.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares to 5,108 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,718 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV).