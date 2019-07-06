Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Raised Position by $380,562; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Declined, Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Cut by $2.26 Million Its Stake

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 47,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.09M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q LOANS $951.0B VS. $956.77B Q/Q; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beddow Capital Management Inc has 167,085 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Com has 14,612 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim owns 787,445 shares. 359,960 were reported by Roosevelt Invest Gru. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 0.8% or 138,564 shares. Intact Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hexavest holds 1.7% or 3.15 million shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.88 million shares. Ashfield Partners Limited Co reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northpointe Limited Liability Co stated it has 195,397 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Allstate accumulated 454,324 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stephens Ar stated it has 415,534 shares. Stock Yards Bank And holds 85,888 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,323 shares to 1,056 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,718 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.17 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

