Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Raised Position; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Increases Stake in Office Depot (ODP)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 4.65M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1412.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 28,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 30,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 377,488 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Llc holds 424,493 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 424,766 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Management Incorporated invested in 56,123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp stated it has 94,318 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Towle And Co has 5.08% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 355,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 834,531 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited accumulated 189,831 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. James Inv Rech holds 0.05% or 211,550 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 69,986 shares to 16,760 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.