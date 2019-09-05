Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Cut Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.32 Million as Market Value Declined

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 19.60M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.45 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bancorporation In owns 241,923 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc owns 3,485 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth LP has invested 2.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edgar Lomax Co Va accumulated 1.49 million shares or 4.35% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 0.91% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Community Bancorporation Na, New York-based fund reported 144,329 shares. Moreover, Meritage Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.7% or 792,038 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 8,034 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Prtn holds 0.35% or 23,480 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co invested in 0.52% or 112,346 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

