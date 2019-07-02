Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Lifted Stake by $3.41 Million as Stock Value Declined; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Position in At&T Com (T)

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 71.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 81,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 114,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 15.32M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,189 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 106,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 25.11M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Omers Administration stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 45,557 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Llc invested in 0.63% or 20.84 million shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 0.72% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 42,456 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,940 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Cap Advsrs Ok has 70,682 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Lc holds 7,892 shares. 767 were accumulated by Finance Architects Inc. Yhb Advisors accumulated 132,035 shares. Strategic Advisors Lc invested in 74,596 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.86M shares. Sectoral Asset holds 419,126 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. 181,010 were reported by Ftb. Agf Invests has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 9,521 shares to 34,872 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,489 shares, and cut its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 54,620 shares. Knott David M accumulated 0.28% or 22,050 shares. Community Fin Ser Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 21,566 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 161,730 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Beaumont Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,316 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp holds 345,562 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Ckw Financial Group has 3,515 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 4,512 shares. First Bancorp Co Of Newtown accumulated 83,420 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Global Invsts holds 0.18% or 18.46M shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 34,734 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 9,932 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 129,182 shares. Bowling Port Management reported 62,861 shares stake. Stewart And Patten Ltd Co holds 2.56% or 447,840 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 30,498 shares to 112,633 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).