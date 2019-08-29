Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Value Rose While Focused Investors Upped Stake by $404,000

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 668,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41M, down from 677,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 22.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 26,900 shares to 851,700 shares, valued at $104.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,800 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12.95M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc. Eagle Cap Lc has 1.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company holds 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 105,872 shares. At Fincl Bank owns 34,852 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hartline Inv Corp has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,338 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 34,341 shares or 0.93% of the stock. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 6,780 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Benin Management accumulated 15,367 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Advsr Ok has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). E&G Ltd Partnership has invested 1.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 149,234 were reported by Greystone Managed Invs. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,163 shares. 46,280 are held by Hudson Bay Management Lp. Orrstown Fincl has invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M reported 145,000 shares. 106,734 are owned by Boyar Asset Mngmt. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation holds 0.74% or 64,082 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial stated it has 113,124 shares. Punch Associates Mgmt accumulated 16,842 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Limited Company has 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested in 8,490 shares. King Wealth owns 14,392 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sound Shore Management Inc Ct holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.29 million shares. Assetmark reported 825,315 shares. 59,094 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2.37M shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd Llc has 7,507 shares. 50,835 are held by Lincoln National. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.