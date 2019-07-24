Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Shares Rose, Glovista Investments Has Lowered Position

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 668,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, down from 677,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 12.07M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. It is down 6.22% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Prtnrs LP owns 117,540 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt holds 3% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Portland Investment Counsel accumulated 73,236 shares. Nwq Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 2.73 million were reported by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Glovista Invs Ltd Llc has 1.28% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 237,959 shares. 20,097 were reported by Reliance Of Delaware. Bluefin Trading Llc has 0.13% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Guild Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 91,500 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 124 shares. 68,704 were reported by Paradigm Asset Commerce Lc. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 225,000 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Service Inc has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Paw Capital, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,300 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $188.66M for 10.32 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,719 shares to 144,317 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 78,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cambridge Tru accumulated 101,005 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Dt Prns Ltd stated it has 109,571 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Petrus Company Lta has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,463 shares. 80,182 are held by Roundview Capital Ltd Llc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 466,150 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Confluence Mngmt Limited Company has 1.63% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.28 million shares. Ajo Lp has 2.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aspiriant Limited Liability Company owns 25,164 shares. Northeast reported 144,569 shares. 7.74M are owned by Us National Bank De. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,536 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 9.25M shares stake. Advent De has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Co reported 985,485 shares.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,200 shares to 388,755 shares, valued at $24.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

