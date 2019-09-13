Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Miles Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $372,939; Private Ocean Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.48. About 473,557 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 8,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 20,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 28,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 1.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12B and $122.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,563 shares to 20,237 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 187,490 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,397 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 14.80M shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Investec Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.59% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,641 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,014 shares. Captrust reported 459,292 shares. Swift Run Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Norinchukin Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 991,337 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 177,243 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited owns 1.34 million shares. Green Square Llc holds 0.96% or 35,659 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 24.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,014 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 1.82M shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc owns 340,528 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested in 391,252 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 15,999 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 20,256 shares or 4.22% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 9,149 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Co invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Capital LP owns 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,182 shares. 22,987 were reported by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgar Lomax Comm Va has invested 1.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc owns 51,411 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd reported 6,086 shares.