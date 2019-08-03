Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Decreased Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Lifted by Ctc Llc

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91 million, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 79.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 875,382 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.18M, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co owns 7,197 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. 5,855 were accumulated by Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Corda Management Limited Liability Co has 0.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,474 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 554 shares. 182,795 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 2.45% or 27,003 shares in its portfolio. Services reported 0.62% stake. Johnson Fin Gp Inc accumulated 7,004 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability holds 6,870 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,390 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc reported 3,513 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Trb Advisors Lp holds 3.25% or 6,100 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited accumulated 0.13% or 411 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,175 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd Company holds 1,635 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 12,257 shares to 32,275 shares, valued at $588.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 100,037 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton reported 11,897 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,812 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 2.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jensen Inv Management stated it has 5.15 million shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. 2.88M were accumulated by Swedbank. Triangle Securities Wealth Management has 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stewart & Patten Llc invested in 0.34% or 43,891 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 104.41M shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 81,638 shares. 5,716 were accumulated by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc. Matarin Capital Ltd Company owns 52,871 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 144,569 shares. Congress Asset Management Com Ma reported 11,807 shares. The California-based Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership has invested 1.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares to 122,638 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.