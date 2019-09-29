Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Lifted Stake; Shah Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Gnc Holdings (GNC) as Share Value Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 351,515 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.23M, up from 339,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC) by 253.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gnc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 1.34 million shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – WILL RECONVENE ITS SPECIAL MEETING ON MAY 9, 2018 IN RELATION TO HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s mission is simple: to help fill a sea of empty stores, as retailers and restaurant chains like Bon-Ton, Subway, GNC, and Toys R Us shutter hundreds of locations; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys New 1.2% Position in GNC; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 08/03/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – GNC IS WORKING WITH FRANCHISE PARTNER, GUARDIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES PVT LTD TO EXPAND IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – GNC: VOTES RECEIVED TO DATE SHOW SUPPORT FOR SHARE ISSUANCE; 26/04/2018 – GNC 1Q REV. $607.5M; 13/03/2018 – HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP SAYS CONVERSION PRICE FOR EACH PREFERENCE SHARE SET AT $5.35, CO WILL HOLD 40.1 PCT IN GNC AS ITS BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER CONVERSION; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q EBITDA $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc accumulated 103,716 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 510,157 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Moreover, Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru has 1.73% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 216,248 shares. Dean Lc reported 139,950 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc reported 54,243 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 273,346 shares. First Mercantile Company owns 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,234 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.34% or 93,715 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 573,103 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 95 shares. Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept holds 1.37% or 75,994 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,519 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 35,135 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 0.34% or 97,853 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents New Evidence of IBRANCE Effectiveness in HR+, HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is GlaxoSmithKline a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Ian Read to Retire as Executive Chairman; CEO Dr. Albert Bourla Named Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Pfizer Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,581 shares to 587,111 shares, valued at $76.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX) by 142,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GNC (GNC) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GNC Live Well Foundation and Pittsburgh Cares Team Up for Inaugural Volunteer Day – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why GNC Holdings Stock Plunged Today – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.