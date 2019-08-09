Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Keybank National Association Increased Position by $1.11 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Bailard Boosted Holding by $2.94 Million

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 323.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 7,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 10,083 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 2,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $337.6. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 26,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 4.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.56M, up from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 12.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 5,791 shares to 38,646 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,896 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

