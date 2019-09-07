Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Position as Shares Declined; Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Rose While Sprott Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.65 Billion

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 95.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 632,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The hedge fund held 29,750 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.65 million, down from 661,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 18.65M shares traded or 6.91% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 242,887 shares to 875,934 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. AUY’s profit will be $9.71M for 86.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co owns 63,212 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Madison Holdg Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 305,185 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Edmp holds 3.83% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 92,503 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 80,452 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 54,697 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 191,209 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton invested in 0.26% or 11,897 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.91% or 104.41 million shares. 132,217 are held by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Co. Tcw Grp Incorporated has 158,611 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wheatland owns 42,948 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm owns 66,637 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.