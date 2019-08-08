Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding by $5.62 Million; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Michaels Cos (MIK) by $438,570

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 133,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 276,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 28.99M shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 174,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 134,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 2.08M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 17,825 shares to 60,745 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 1,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,304 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).