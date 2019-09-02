Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Boosted Its Position

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 133,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 276,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 billion, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 0.61% or 369,121 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.72% stake. 59,803 are held by Rowland And Communication Invest Counsel Adv. Webster Bancorp N A invested in 79,541 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 38,727 shares stake. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,163 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co invested in 38,750 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.68% or 52.97 million shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 18,434 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.25% stake. Atria Invests Limited Liability invested in 150,046 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 4.46M are held by Millennium Lc. Old National Bancorp In holds 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 241,923 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.26% or 5,197 shares.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,430 shares to 216,144 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56 shares to 1,664 shares, valued at $65.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rafael Holding by 5,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,035 shares, and cut its stake in Idt Corp Cl B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.96M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 9,000 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,950 shares. Whitnell & Co has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). St Germain D J holds 8,413 shares. New York-based Towerview Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coldstream holds 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 9,873 shares. Birmingham Management Al stated it has 54,148 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Management reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 51,849 are owned by Optimum Advisors. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co owns 22,745 shares. Kepos Capital Lp reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).