Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Boosted Holding by $12.45 Million as Share Price Declined; Zazove Associates Upped Its Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Stake by $1.06 Million

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 374,761 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 296,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 5.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.61 million, up from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares to 440,661 shares, valued at $110.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 76,585 shares. Loeb Prtn holds 1,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tortoise Limited Liability Co holds 7,296 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 1.16% or 58,696 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 14,805 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.17% or 2.84 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Gru Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,895 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc stated it has 184,734 shares. Matarin Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.09% or 13,331 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stralem Inc owns 3.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 161,037 shares. 1.57 million are owned by Regions Financial. 450,308 were accumulated by Private Wealth Llc. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 1.05% or 225,503 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Limited Company accumulated 289,536 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Shoker Investment Counsel accumulated 43,769 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 255,500 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Old National Commercial Bank In reported 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Welch & Forbes Llc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 10,195 were reported by M Hldg Secs. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.12% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 808 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc invested in 0% or 3,753 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 448,321 shares. Optimum holds 0.09% or 17,323 shares. Robinson Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 5,300 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by Richey Albert L. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock or 5,304 shares.