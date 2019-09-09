Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding; As Calix (CALX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 34,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 161,098 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, down from 195,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 15.17M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 178,754 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Acce; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calix: An Investment Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calix – The Future Is In Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Get Your Geek on! Broadband Forum is Back by Popular Demand for a Third Annual Seminar to Challenge and Inspire Attendees at ConneXions 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Calix Inc (CALX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 10,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 109,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 411,028 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) or 30,444 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Ny holds 80,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 33,914 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 16,618 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 68,484 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 123,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 163,314 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 65,229 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18,938 shares. Millennium Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 53,727 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 9,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Lc accumulated 35,572 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York holds 1.44% or 186,601 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corp Il owns 245,882 shares. Colorado-based Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.81% or 4.82 million shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Lc holds 0.2% or 12,944 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0.46% or 533,989 shares. 84,305 are owned by Howard Cap Management. Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guardian Advsr Lp reported 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sit Inv Assocs Inc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.02M were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 128,932 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.83M shares or 2.66% of the stock. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 7,507 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.