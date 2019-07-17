Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Raised Position; Macy’s (M) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Cut Position by $9.07 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 4.96M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 22,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 76,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 9.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 104,698 shares to 106,485 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr by 237,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.05 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

