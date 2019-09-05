Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG) Lowered by $325,215 as Shares Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,363 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 59,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $101.04. About 129,658 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 3,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 4.99 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.81M for 13.23 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 10,030 shares to 60,470 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 88,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc Com.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.