Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Increased Its Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Lifted Holding

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 140,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, up from 131,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 5.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 30,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 220,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 190,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 18.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares to 6,255 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,053 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,474 are held by Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc. Fjarde Ap reported 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 0.64% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Legal And General Pcl has invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Garde Cap accumulated 3,510 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc stated it has 3,814 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 6,279 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech accumulated 17,000 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 75,141 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W Ca has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Baldwin Invest Ltd Com holds 0.66% or 27,118 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 3,656 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.67% or 34.28 million shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 6.07M shares. Cypress Cap Group holds 92,384 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Proffitt Goodson invested in 21,532 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.82% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.81M shares. Sterling Investment Mngmt holds 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 39,073 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 73,058 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 322,934 shares. Old Point Ser N A stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Field And Main Bancshares stated it has 9,273 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,318 shares or 0.87% of the stock. First Washington Corporation reported 5,400 shares.