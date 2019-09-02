Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined; Hightower Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) as Stock Value Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 9,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 37,474 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 46,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.18 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 779,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 5,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 785,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 47,256 shares to 307,938 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 110,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Registered Advisor holds 1.15% or 48,723 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has invested 2.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hourglass Cap Lc accumulated 2% or 161,722 shares. Leavell Investment Management invested in 0.64% or 135,447 shares. 125,307 were accumulated by Iberiabank Corporation. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 263,661 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Kahn Brothers Incorporated De has 533,589 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne reported 4.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argyle Capital invested in 2.49% or 152,796 shares. Old National Bank In reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wills Fincl accumulated 75,092 shares. 10 reported 347,552 shares stake.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 10,220 shares to 13,720 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 22,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).