Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $716,100 as Stock Price Declined; Pictet Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 354,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.96 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 1.82M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 17,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 191,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, down from 208,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 22.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG™ Approved In The EU For The Treatment Of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia In; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14,300 shares to 331,605 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 146,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21M shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Economic Planning Adv reported 13,032 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc owns 7,881 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 5 shares. Stephens Ar reported 9,175 shares stake. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has invested 0.95% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma stated it has 4.92 million shares. Inv House Limited reported 0.04% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Fulton Natl Bank Na has 0.1% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Manhattan Company owns 6,874 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 12,173 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Bancorp Tru Division owns 24,000 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Limited has 0.08% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,515 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Amer Asset Management holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,880 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fiera Capital has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 6,500 were accumulated by Castleark Mgmt. Archon Prtnrs Llc invested in 315,650 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7.12M shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 105,063 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs has 19,863 shares. Fincl Architects holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 767 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.48 million shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 0.4% stake. 33.65 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 1.99% or 71,502 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,504 shares.