Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Lowered Stake by $674,478 as Market Value Declined; As Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) Share Value Rose, Beddow Capital Management Has Cut by $315,216 Its Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 232,355 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 245,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global A Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 1.82M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 16,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 93,749 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 109,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12,234 shares to 87,237 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca holds 28,513 shares. Glenmede Na holds 3.95 million shares. Moreover, Cipher LP has 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 43,634 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 197,904 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 587,445 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 0.61% or 20,600 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 775,766 shares. Veritas Inv Llp reported 5,668 shares stake. Advisors Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 49,168 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has 3.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 255,571 shares. Private Asset Management holds 3.29% or 435,671 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.97 million shares. Copeland Llc holds 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,318 shares. Parthenon Lc has 1.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company reported 91,178 shares.