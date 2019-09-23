Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.44 Million as Market Value Declined; Kings Point Capital Management Holds Holding in Visa (V)

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 85.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 80,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 173,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, up from 93,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92M shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1179% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 6,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,431 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94 million shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Buy Visa Stock Because Its Strategy Is Working, Analyst Says – Barron’s” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Truepoint Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 25 were accumulated by Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Fdx Advsr owns 143,139 shares. Colony Grp Lc has 52,025 shares. Palisade Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.54% or 101,617 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Hawaii holds 65,278 shares. 387,368 are owned by Viking Glob Invsts L P. Beaumont Prtn Limited Company holds 113,831 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 45,499 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 620,025 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 10,745 shares. 18,777 are owned by Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.69% or 4.46M shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 7,608 shares. The Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,350 shares to 22,434 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,283 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 39,568 shares to 213,790 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,692 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wall Street Access Asset Management holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,838 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt invested in 149,592 shares. 169,479 were reported by Natl Bank. Mcrae Cap Management Inc has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stifel Finance Corp holds 6.70 million shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,513 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 0.65% or 827,402 shares. Moreover, Telos has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kwmg Ltd Llc invested in 63,422 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 40.17M shares. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Huntington Financial Bank reported 1.33 million shares stake. Btim invested in 0.05% or 93,464 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 12,251 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% stake.