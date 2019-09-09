Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined; Scott & Selber Has Raised Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $743,952

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 1.40 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 10,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 145,051 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 155,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 12.12 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.03% or 27,617 shares. Estabrook Cap Management has 605 shares. Birch Hill Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 17 shares. Moreover, Loudon Inv Management Limited Company has 0.47% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hexavest Incorporated stated it has 1.08 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,509 shares. 14,512 were reported by Ledyard Natl Bank. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Lc has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested in 90,876 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Charter invested in 1.3% or 162,050 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,000 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 1.08% or 23,166 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34B for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Bancorporation reported 446,385 shares. Oakworth Cap has 1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 315,533 shares. New York-based M&T Bank has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hills Comml Bank And Tru reported 0.53% stake. Hyman Charles D reported 127,838 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset Ltd stated it has 235,159 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Scholtz & Limited Liability Company owns 8,150 shares. Albion Finance Group Inc Ut holds 0.13% or 22,954 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National Corporation has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,835 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 304,481 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 5,530 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 17,079 shares.