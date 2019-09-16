Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $314,975; Carroll Financial Associates Stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Has Trimmed by $442,932 as Stock Price Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) by 65.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 21,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $649.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 38,247 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 7,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 248,551 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, up from 241,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 4.45M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 137,261 shares to 97,194 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 3,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,817 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.97 million activity. Dolan James J. bought 4,000 shares worth $100,000. Seidel Richard B. bought $50,000 worth of stock. $95,175 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Bonvenuto David L on Monday, July 29. GETZ JAMES F also bought $494,588 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares. On Wednesday, August 21 Demas David J bought $19,450 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 1,000 shares. The insider Casey Helen Hanna bought 20,000 shares worth $500,000.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,058 shares to 106,414 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA) by 1,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.90 million for 12.59 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold TSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 20.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.