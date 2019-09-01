Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Citizens & Northern Increased Its Position; Taurus Asset Management Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $7.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 62.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 20,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 32,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 8,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Critical Things That Make Amazon a Safer Bet Than You Think – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 30,200 shares to 102,591 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,358 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Co has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett Com has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 150 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) invested in 0.32% or 265 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30 shares. Granite Point Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.12% or 190,474 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,127 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Co (Wy) stated it has 952 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 64,636 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 302,692 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 13,998 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson And Schmitt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,813 shares or 4.47% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life has 2.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,565 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff Inc has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.92% or 293,195 shares. Davidson Advisors has 2.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 1.62% or 126,190 shares. Founders Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 4,972 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 1.94 million shares. 17,066 are held by Rock Point Lc. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.47% or 877,834 shares in its portfolio. Keystone Financial Planning Incorporated holds 4.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 199,879 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.80 million shares. Ameriprise invested in 34.28M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 561,945 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Suvretta Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.57% or 1.28 million shares. Nippon Life Insurance holds 0.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.03M shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE, MRK, LLY Q2 Earnings, Upjohn-MYL Merger – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: A Defensive Dividend Stock Even After The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.