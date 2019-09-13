Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 336,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.69M, down from 349,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 406,327 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – RBC’s Michael Tran on Oil and China-Saudi Arabia Relations (Video); 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 21/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 21/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13.50 FROM C$12.50; 19/03/2018 – DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC DPS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA, INDIA AGREE ON S-400 DELIVERY FOR $6B: RBC; 16/04/2018 – OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG POST.Vl : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 3.79M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53B for 11.27 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 187,800 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $434.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 1.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.94 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,570 shares to 5,039 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.