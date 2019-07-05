Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $307,104; Advisors Capital Management Lifted Lennar (LEN) Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 14,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,015 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 44,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 1.10M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 7,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 6.31 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Homebuilder Stocks Could Surge From Higher Home Sales – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Radiant Apartments – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eminence Cap Ltd Partnership holds 4.07% or 5.57 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,944 shares. Captrust owns 428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Montgomery Investment has 3% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 136,932 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd holds 0% or 10,570 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 443 shares. 470,385 are held by Investec Asset Mngmt Limited. Smead Capital Management Inc has 1.54M shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 394,695 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Grp Inc Incorporated One Trading Lp reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 4,725 were reported by Brown Advisory.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 15,788 shares to 840,911 shares, valued at $29.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 13,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,741 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Pfizer, Walmart and FleetCor Technologies – Investorplace.com” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glaxo offers concessions to address Pfizer deal concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Phase 3 Trial of Revatio in Newborns with PPHN Did Not Meet its Primary Efficacy Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Skyrocketed Last Week — Are They Buys Now? – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Improves the Outlook of Pfizer Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32B for 14.12 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.