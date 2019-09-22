Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Decreased Stake by $395,256 as Stock Declined; Eminence Capital LP Has Lifted Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.02 Million

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 9,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 57,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 66,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 8,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 296,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.60 million, up from 288,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torray Ltd Llc accumulated 206,231 shares. Moreover, Rnc Capital Ltd Co has 0.51% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 59,259 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Regions Financial owns 183,787 shares. Johnson Financial Gp has 0.01% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Rothschild And Asset Us holds 0.51% or 385,965 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Company owns 2,675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Co reported 17,890 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Pecaut & reported 8,652 shares. Pettee Investors reported 12,153 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In has 8,887 shares. Madison Inv Hldg owns 0.25% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 115,605 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.3% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (Call) by 3.02 million shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $48.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,026 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc holds 2.49% or 332,388 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 46,225 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.98M shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation reported 669,562 shares. Oldfield Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, London Of Virginia has 1.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Centurylink Inv Management accumulated 1.1% or 65,275 shares. Cap Ltd Ca reported 111,735 shares stake. 21,959 were accumulated by Stadion Money Limited Co. Orrstown Serv Inc reported 19,407 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt owns 90,796 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 1.06% or 155,559 shares. Stellar Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 1.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3,550 shares to 9,937 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.