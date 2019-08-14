Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Share Price Rose, Tanaka Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 20.21 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $13.13 during the last trading session, reaching $221.87. About 7.11 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/04/2018 – NTSB chairman, Tesla CEO talk after fatal ‘Autopilot’ crash; 07/05/2018 – $TSLA almost back to $300 this morning. Filled the gap from earnings last week; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Tesla warns it may need to raise cash days after Musk insists it won’t; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: NTSB opens probe of fatal Tesla Model S crash that happened in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Withdraws From NTSB Crash Probe Over Autopilot Data Flap; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 12/04/2018 – Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB ‘Autopilot’ crash investigation; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multibillion dollar compensation plan; 21/03/2018 – ABC The Blotter: The Latest: AP Source: Stockholders approve Tesla CEO pay; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla loses two energy leaders amid Musk’s reorganization – Bloomberg

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

