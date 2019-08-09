Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.35 Million; As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lowered Holding by $415,000

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 339,791 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.25. About 1,145 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 4,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 40,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). 1,500 are held by South Dakota Council. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 193,121 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 6,103 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 201 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). New York-based Tower Rech (Trc) has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). The California-based Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Company has invested 0.65% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,197 shares.

