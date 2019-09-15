Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Upped Position by $329,079; Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Position Has Raised by Williams Jones & Associates Llc

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 4,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 514,390 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.04 million, up from 509,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 41,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 33,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29,391 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $53.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,223 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New Com (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 11,264 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61,145 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,109 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 24,400 are owned by Callahan Advsr Ltd Com. Mirador Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.3% stake. Davis R M has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Modera Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% or 3,891 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt reported 6,020 shares stake. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.21% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.82 million shares. Markel accumulated 159,400 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Mngmt invested in 5,024 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 20,446 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com has invested 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Madison Inv Inc reported 269,328 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verus Fincl Ptnrs holds 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 14,569 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 48,677 shares. Hanlon Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,147 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oldfield Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.2% or 48,650 shares. Phocas Fin owns 5,636 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 92,886 shares. Ghp invested in 13,317 shares. Profit Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,940 shares. The Iowa-based Btc Capital Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 0.69% stake. Opus Mgmt Incorporated reported 132,000 shares. 99,232 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. 88,215 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Mi. 79,753 were accumulated by Mrj Capital.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,205 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $17.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,505 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.