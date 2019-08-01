Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 18.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 22.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 240.18 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.70M, down from 263.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5604. About 9.27 million shares traded or 40.49% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REVIEWED MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c

