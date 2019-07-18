Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Cut Position by $507,444; As Spartan Motors (SPAR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Upped Its Stake

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 2.73 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 117,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 513,707 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 396,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 34,234 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 41.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 24/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Leadership Presented With Patriot Award Recognizing Workplace Support Of Active Military; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono Spartan plaza pavers on sale for a limited time; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY GETS INTERIM COURT ORDER; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.60 – $0.66; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.78 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.