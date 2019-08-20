Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder American Investment Services Has Lowered Its Position by $3.15 Million as Market Value Declined; West Family Investments Holding in Thl Cr (TCRD) Upped as Stock Declined

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 75,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 149,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 224,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 19.79M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 56,407 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,197 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 4,450 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 17,918 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,076 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 1.57 million shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 139,930 shares. West Family Invests owns 886,403 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 81,720 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh stated it has 0.03% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Connor Clark And Lunn invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 19,775 shares. California-based Globeflex Capital Lp has invested 0.14% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Stephens Ar owns 23,850 shares.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “THL Credit Closes $611 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.101 Per Share and Announces Investor Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “THL Credit Announces Public Offering Nasdaq:TCRD – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “THL Credit Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares a Dividend of $0.21 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit Completes Its First Middle Market Collateralized Loan Obligation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $34,238 activity. Nelson Jane Musser had bought 3,650 shares worth $24,590.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings.