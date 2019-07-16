Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined While Wms Partners Upped Position by $1.71 Million; As Preferred Apt Cmntys (APTS) Share Value Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Boosted Stake

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 9.97M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (APTS) by 50.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 33,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 66,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.23 million market cap company. It closed at $14.79 lastly. It is down 15.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities Buys Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Apartment Communities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APTS); 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT: SUDDEN PASSING OF JOHN A. WILLIAMS; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Board Appoints Vice-Chmn Daniel DuPree to Succeed Williams as Chmn, CEO; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through its Wholly-Owned S; 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER DANIEL DUPREE TO SUCCEED WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Raises Dividend to 25.5c Vs. 25c; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Cofounder Leonard Silverstein Appointed Vice-Chmn

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.