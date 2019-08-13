Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake by $2.62 Million; Alethea Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Hasbro (HAS)

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 14,388 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 22/05/2018 – HASBRO INC – HAVE SIGNED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 62,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 762,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.37M, down from 824,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 1.10M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 ROE Stocks to Profit as Trade War Spurs Volatility – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Than Last Monday, but Still Down Over 1% – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Alphabet Stock Is Still a Solid Buy – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enbridge Inc (ENB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 66,633 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Trust Department Mb State Bank N A has 63,763 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 268 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 2,658 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cap Intl Investors reported 0.06% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Prudential Public Limited Liability Company reported 4,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt reported 122,581 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,625 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bollard Group Limited Com reported 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Royal London Asset Ltd owns 47,847 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Associate Md stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Acg Wealth invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ghp Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 534,146 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 80,100 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,434 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca has invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 51,346 shares. First City Capital Incorporated invested in 1.91% or 62,492 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 0.87% or 324,159 shares. At Commercial Bank stated it has 20,030 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 83,519 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Thomasville National Bank stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foundation Resource Management Incorporated holds 518,642 shares or 4.62% of its portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 10,980 shares to 24,209 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Etf (IWM) by 41,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (NYSE:GDOT).